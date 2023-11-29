© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Richman-Gordman Department Stores & Zooland

By David Koesters
Published November 29, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST

The history of Richman-Gordman Department Stores begins in Omaha in 1915 and covers over a century. Learn of its incarnations through the years and relive your Zooland childhood experiences.

Special thanks to Tim and Lisa Trudell, authors of the book Lost Treasures of Omaha and operators of the site The Walking Tourists, for sharing the history of these lost treasures. Also, thanks to the Omaha Children's Museum for letting me check out their beautifully preserved Zooland exhibit.

Pictures and commercial audio used taken from various archive resources available on Youtube and online.

David Koesters
David started in broadcasting at his hometown radio station in Holdrege, Nebraska while still in high school. He went on to earn journalism and law degrees from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and has worked for a number of radio and television stations around the United States. He is a big advocate for community media and loves being a part of the local fabric of NPR. He also has a cat.
