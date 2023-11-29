Richman-Gordman Department Stores & Zooland

The history of Richman-Gordman Department Stores begins in Omaha in 1915 and covers over a century. Learn of its incarnations through the years and relive your Zooland childhood experiences.

Special thanks to Tim and Lisa Trudell, authors of the book Lost Treasures of Omaha and operators of the site The Walking Tourists, for sharing the history of these lost treasures. Also, thanks to the Omaha Children's Museum for letting me check out their beautifully preserved Zooland exhibit.

Pictures and commercial audio used taken from various archive resources available on Youtube and online.