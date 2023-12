Omaha's historic Benson Theatre at 6054 Maple Street, has been fully restored and is grander than ever. Benson Theatre is committed to serving the community as a welcoming, accessible space, with a mission to engage, enhance and enrich the community through educational and artistic experiences.

Special thanks to Amy Ryan, Maddie Radcliff, Jason Levering, and everyone else who shared their stories about the Benson Theatre with me.