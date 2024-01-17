© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS Profiles

Life As An Army Brat

By David Koesters
Published January 17, 2024 at 8:50 AM CST

Terry O'Hanlon shares how he came about writing a memoir of his childhood. With help from his spouse Margie and granddaughter Jamie, his book, O'Hanlon My Life As An Army Brat, recounts stories of the O'Hanlon family as they crisscross the country and spend time in post-war Japan as family of a career military officer during the 1940s and 50s.

Special thanks to Terry and Margie O'Hanlon for sharing their book and taking the time to speak with me and for their granddaughter Jamie for helping make it happen.

David Koesters
David started in broadcasting at his hometown radio station in Holdrege, Nebraska while still in high school. He went on to earn journalism and law degrees from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and has worked for a number of radio and television stations around the United States. He is a big advocate for community media and loves being a part of the local fabric of NPR. He also has a cat.
