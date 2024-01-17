Terry O'Hanlon shares how he came about writing a memoir of his childhood. With help from his spouse Margie and granddaughter Jamie, his book, O'Hanlon My Life As An Army Brat, recounts stories of the O'Hanlon family as they crisscross the country and spend time in post-war Japan as family of a career military officer during the 1940s and 50s.

Special thanks to Terry and Margie O'Hanlon for sharing their book and taking the time to speak with me and for their granddaughter Jamie for helping make it happen.