Life As An Army Brat Full Interview

This is the full interview with Terry and Margie O'Hanlon. Terry O'Hanlon shares how he came about writing a memoir of his childhood. With help from his spouse Margie and granddaughter Jamie, his book, O'Hanlon My Life As An Army Brat, recounts stories of the O'Hanlon family as they crisscross the country and spend time in post-war Japan as family of a career military officer during the 1940s and 50s.

Special thanks to Terry and Margie for taking the time to speak with me.