On the Street with Heat the Streets

Heat the Streets is an annual run and walk fundraiser hosted by the Metropolitan Utilities District and Omaha Public Power District. Proceeds benefit local utility assistance programs to help friends, family, and neighbors in our communities pay their utility bills.

Special thanks to Jodi Baker for sharing what Heat the Streets is about with me, and to all the participants who took a moment to tell me what brought them out that morning. I'm sorry I couldn't include you all.

Funds raised from the event are administered by Dollar Energy Fund, Inc.