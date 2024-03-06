© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS Profiles

On the Street with Heat the Streets

By David Koesters
Published March 6, 2024 at 8:50 AM CST

Heat the Streets is an annual run and walk fundraiser hosted by the Metropolitan Utilities District and Omaha Public Power District. Proceeds benefit local utility assistance programs to help friends, family, and neighbors in our communities pay their utility bills.

Special thanks to Jodi Baker for sharing what Heat the Streets is about with me, and to all the participants who took a moment to tell me what brought them out that morning. I'm sorry I couldn't include you all.

Funds raised from the event are administered by Dollar Energy Fund, Inc.

David Koesters
David started in broadcasting at his hometown radio station in Holdrege, Nebraska while still in high school. He went on to earn journalism and law degrees from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and has worked for a number of radio and television stations around the United States. He is a big advocate for community media and loves being a part of the local fabric of NPR. He also has a cat.
