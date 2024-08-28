© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS Profiles

Prairie Rose Ensemble

By David Koesters
Published August 28, 2024 at 8:50 AM CDT

The Prairie Rose Ensemble is an amateur, no-audition, community instrumental group that gives volunteer performances mainly at Omaha-area retirement homes. The band has 15-20 members (brass, winds, strings, percussion) and is always welcoming new members of all skill levels.

Special thanks to Holly Miller, Roger Buddenberg, and Mark and Karen Miller for sharing the Prairie Rose Ensemble's story with me. Also to Mark Lane and Walt Lahs for helping me get to practice and performances. And to everyone who spoke with me and so kindly welcomed me into the group. I am proof that the Prairie Rose embraces musicians of all skill levels. It was a wonderful experience.

KIOS Profiles
David Koesters
David started in broadcasting at his hometown radio station in Holdrege, Nebraska while still in high school. He went on to earn journalism and law degrees from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and has worked for a number of radio and television stations around the United States. He is a big advocate for community media and loves being a part of the local fabric of NPR. He also has a cat.
See stories by David Koesters