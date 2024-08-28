The Prairie Rose Ensemble is an amateur, no-audition, community instrumental group that gives volunteer performances mainly at Omaha-area retirement homes. The band has 15-20 members (brass, winds, strings, percussion) and is always welcoming new members of all skill levels.

Special thanks to Holly Miller, Roger Buddenberg, and Mark and Karen Miller for sharing the Prairie Rose Ensemble's story with me. Also to Mark Lane and Walt Lahs for helping me get to practice and performances. And to everyone who spoke with me and so kindly welcomed me into the group. I am proof that the Prairie Rose embraces musicians of all skill levels. It was a wonderful experience.