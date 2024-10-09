Omaha's Historic Gold Coasts

We hear about Omaha's two Gold Coast neighborhoods. The original from 1860-1890 and the newer one to the west starting around 1900.

Special thanks to Quintin Slovek for sharing this story. Quintin is a local historian and researcher with a focus on early Omaha and Nebraska history. He teaches history classes covering the many colorful figures, places, and events that shaped this area for the Metro Community College Continuing Education program.

Photos gathered from internet archive resources and wikipedia.

