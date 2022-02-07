Terri Sanders on the Legacy of Mildred D. Brown and the Omaha Star

The Omaha Star, founded in 1938 by Mildred Brown, remains Nebraska's only Black Newspaper — it may be the only newspaper in the country founded by a Black woman.

Terri Sanders has been the publisher of the Omaha Star since 2020, when she took over for Marguerita Washington, Brown's niece. In this episode, Sanders recounts the events that led to her continuing the Star's legacy, and explains its historical and cultural value.