KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Terri Sanders on the Legacy of Mildred D. Brown and the Omaha Star

Published February 7, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST
Terri Sanders is a Black woman with short white hair. In this photo she is looking into the camera with a small smile. She is wearing green glasses, pearl earrings, a pearl necklace and a brooch with the Chanel logo.
The Mildred D. Brown Study Center
/
Terri Sanders is the current publisher of the Omaha Star, Nebraska's only Black newspaper. It is one of few newspapers in the country that was founded by a Black woman.

Terri Sanders has been the publisher of the Omaha Star since 2020, when she took over for Marguerita Washington, Brown's niece. In this episode, Sanders recounts the events that led to her continuing the Star's legacy, and explains its historical and cultural value.

The Omaha Star, founded in 1938 by Mildred Brown, remains Nebraska's only Black Newspaper — it may be the only newspaper in the country founded by a Black woman.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
See stories by Courtney Bierman
