Missing Chapters: Eileen Wirth on 'The Women Who Built Omaha' and What's Been Omitted from Local History

Published June 27, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT
Eileen Wirth's "The Women Who Built Omaha" tells the stories of some of the city's most noteworthy women leaders.

Eileen Wirth discusses her new book "The Women Who Built Omaha: A Bold and Remarkable History" and how cultural attitudes are impacted by both the absence and presence of women in our shared narratives.

Wirth joined the staff of the Omaha World-Herald in 1969, where she was a reporter for more than a decade. She received a PhD in political science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and went on to become chair of journalism at Creighton University, where she is currently a professor emeritus.

"The Women Who Built Omaha" is available in paperback and eBook.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
