Missing Chapters: Eileen Wirth on 'The Women Who Built Omaha' and What's Been Omitted from Local History

Eileen Wirth discusses her new book "The Women Who Built Omaha: A Bold and Remarkable History" and how cultural attitudes are impacted by both the absence and presence of women in our shared narratives.

Wirth joined the staff of the Omaha World-Herald in 1969, where she was a reporter for more than a decade. She received a PhD in political science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and went on to become chair of journalism at Creighton University, where she is currently a professor emeritus.

"The Women Who Built Omaha" is available in paperback and eBook.