UNL Professor Lisa Knopp on New Book About 23-Year Friendship with Death Row Inmate

Lisa Knopp teaches creative nonfiction at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and has written several books, including "Bread," "What the River Carries," and "Field of Vision." Her latest book is "From Your Friend, Cary Dean: Letters from Nebraska’s Death Row," which chronicles her friendship with Cary Dean Moore, who spent 38 years on death row before his execution in 2018.

On today's show, Knopp discusses how her earlier writing, which was largely focused on place, has come to encompass the broader political questions of why and how a place becomes what it is, as well as how she came to be a death penalty abolitionist.