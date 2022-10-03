Riverside Chats Live: Chip Davis on 50 Years in the Music Industry

Chip Davis joined Tom Knoblauch at the Benson Theatre for a conversation about his life and career.

Davis has captivated listeners and audiences since 1974 with neoclassical band Mannheim Steamroller and the label he founded, American Gramaphone, which releases the band's music. He scored his first chart-topper in 1976 with "Convoy," the song he co-wrote with Bill Fries. He was named Country Music Writer of the Year in 1976 as well.

Today Davis tells his story of succeeding against the odds, making Omaha his, and the importance of creating space for art.