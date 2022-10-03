© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
RC_6_0.png
Riverside Chats

Riverside Chats Live: Chip Davis on 50 Years in the Music Industry

Published October 3, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT
Chip Davis and Tom Knoblauch sit facing each other in orange chairs on a stage illuminated by a spotlight.
Benson Theatre
/
Musician Chip Davis joined host Tom Knoblauch on stage at the Benson Theatre on Sept. 24.

Chip Davis joined Tom Knoblauch at the Benson Theatre for a conversation about his life and career.

Davis has captivated listeners and audiences since 1974 with neoclassical band Mannheim Steamroller and the label he founded, American Gramaphone, which releases the band's music. He scored his first chart-topper in 1976 with "Convoy," the song he co-wrote with Bill Fries. He was named Country Music Writer of the Year in 1976 as well.

Today Davis tells his story of succeeding against the odds, making Omaha his, and the importance of creating space for art.

Tags
Riverside Chats Riverside ChatsRiverside ChatRiver Side ChatsKIOS NewsMusicChip DavisBenson Theatre
Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
See stories by Courtney Bierman
Related Content
Load More