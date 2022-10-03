Nebraska League of Women Voters' 'Schools 101' Initiative Aims to Demystify Public Education

Many prominent elected officials in Nebraska are calling for defunding public education in favor of vouchers for charter schools. Today Rachel Gibson and Sarah Smolen of the League of Women Voters of Nebraska discuss the education climate, their work on the Education Policy Action Team, which has just launched Schools 101: an awareness initiative for parents, neighbors, community groups, advocacy groups and anyone impacted by public education in the state. It aims to answer questions like, how schools work in Nebraska, who attends our schools, who teaches at our schools, who makes decisions about our schools, and who funds our schools and how.