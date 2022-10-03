© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
RC_6_0.png
Riverside Chats

Nebraska League of Women Voters' 'Schools 101' Initiative Aims to Demystify Public Education

Published October 3, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT
Digital artwork showing a purple school building on an orange background
League of Women Voters of Nebraska
/
Schools 101 is an initiative to inform Nebraskans about how public schools operate and are funded.

Many prominent elected officials in Nebraska are calling for defunding public education in favor of vouchers for charter schools. Today Rachel Gibson and Sarah Smolen of the League of Women Voters of Nebraska discuss the education climate, their work on the Education Policy Action Team, which has just launched Schools 101: an awareness initiative for parents, neighbors, community groups, advocacy groups and anyone impacted by public education in the state. It aims to answer questions like, how schools work in Nebraska, who attends our schools, who teaches at our schools, who makes decisions about our schools, and who funds our schools and how.

Tags
Riverside Chats Riverside ChatsRiverside ChatRiver Side ChatsKIOS Newseducationpublic schoolsLeague of Women Voters of Greater Omaha
Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
See stories by Courtney Bierman
Related Content
Load More