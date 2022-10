Today’s show is an in-depth look at two initiatives on this year’s ballot.

First, Maria Corpuz talks with Senator Terrell McKinney about Initiative 433, which would incrementally increase the state’s minimum wage from $9 to $15 by 2026.

Then Tom Knoblauch talks with Heather Engdahl, director of voting rights at Civic Nebraska, about Initiative 432, which would require voters to present valid photo identification to cast their ballots.