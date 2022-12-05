With Kaneko Installation, Artist Charles Kay Jr. Wants to be Seen

Charles Kay Jr. is a first-generation Thai-American visual artist whose work explores assimilation, identity and the American Dream. His exhibition “Unseen: Emerging from the Currents of Assimilation” is on display at Kaneko through Feb. 5, 2023.

In this conversation with Maria Corpuz, he shares his experience growing up in Omaha with immigrant parents, the racism he and his family have endured, and his changing relationship with his Asian-American identity.