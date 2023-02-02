© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
RC_6_0.png
Riverside Chats

Historian Jon Lauck on Book 'The Good Country' and Contextualizing Midwest History

By Courtney Bierman
Published February 2, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST
Image of the book cover "The Good Country: A History of the American Midwest, 1800–1900." The author's name, Jon K. Lauck, is in white text at the bottom of the image. The cover's background is an artistic rendering of a farm.
The University of Oklahoma Press
/
Jon Lauk's "The Good Country" posits that the Midwest was the most democratically advanced place in the world during the nineteenth century.

Jon Lauck is the author of "The Good Country: A History of the American Midwest." In this conversation with Tom Knoblauch, Lauck outlines his mission to establish a new historical discourse grounded in fair readings of the American past by locating a middle ground in the center of the country.

Lauck is the founding president of the Midwestern History Association, an adjunct professor of history and political science at the University of South Dakota, and editor-in-chief of the journal Middle West Review.

Tags
Riverside Chats Riverside ChatsRiverside ChatRiver Side ChatsKIOS Newskios featureHistoryMidwestNebraska History
Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
See stories by Courtney Bierman
Related Content
Load More