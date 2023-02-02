Historian Jon Lauck on Book 'The Good Country' and Contextualizing Midwest History

Jon Lauck is the author of "The Good Country: A History of the American Midwest." In this conversation with Tom Knoblauch, Lauck outlines his mission to establish a new historical discourse grounded in fair readings of the American past by locating a middle ground in the center of the country.

Lauck is the founding president of the Midwestern History Association, an adjunct professor of history and political science at the University of South Dakota, and editor-in-chief of the journal Middle West Review.