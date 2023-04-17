Advocate Crista Eggers Breaks Down the Fight for Medical Marijuana in Nebraska

As nearly every other state has moved forward with some degree of legalized medical cannabis, Nebraska has dug in its heels. On today’s show, activist Crista Eggers is in conversation with Tom Knoblauch about the nearly decade-long fight, the scope of treatments and research, and what a future with legalized treatment options might look like for healthcare.

Eggers is a statewide campaign coordinator for Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana. She became involved in medical cannabis advocacy on behalf of her young son, who suffers from epileptic seizures.

Eggers and other advocates with Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana collected tens of thousands of signatures last summer in an effort to get two initiatives on the 2022 ballot that would have legalized cannabis for medical use. But the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office said petitioners failed to meet the 87,000 required signatures and declined to put the measures on the ballot.