© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
FUND Drive (1920 × 800 px) (1920 × 350 px) (1920 × 450 px) (2880 × 210 px).png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
RC_6_0.png
Riverside Chats

Marcey Yates on Hip-Hop, Culxr House and the Relationship Between Art and Advocacy

By Courtney Bierman
Published May 15, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT
Marcey Yates is a Black man with a dark beard. In this photo, he's wearing a baseball cap, white hoodie and tan pants. He's posing in front of The Laugh Factory in San Diego.
Marcey Yates is a recording artist, music producer, sound engineer, and the founder of Culxr House, a creative art and community space where artists and entrepreneurs can grow and create opportunities.
/
Marcey Yates

Marcey Yates is a hip-hop artist and community advocate who was born and raised in North Omaha. On today's show, Yates is in conversation with Michael Griffin about the role of culture in establishing a relationship between art and advocacy and his artistic process.

Yates is also the founder of Culxr House, an organization in North Omaha providing community space for musical entrepreneurs while lessening social and economic disparities.

Song credits: Marcey Yates, XOBOI, Mars Black - "Ghost Down District" from album "Culxr House: Freedom Summer," Saddle Creek Records, released July 30, 2021

Tags
Riverside Chats Riverside ChatsRiverside ChatRiver Side Chatsculxr houseMusicMusic InterviewsKIOS Newskios feature
Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
See stories by Courtney Bierman
Related Content
Load More