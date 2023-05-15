Marcey Yates on Hip-Hop, Culxr House and the Relationship Between Art and Advocacy

Marcey Yates is a hip-hop artist and community advocate who was born and raised in North Omaha. On today's show, Yates is in conversation with Michael Griffin about the role of culture in establishing a relationship between art and advocacy and his artistic process.

Yates is also the founder of Culxr House, an organization in North Omaha providing community space for musical entrepreneurs while lessening social and economic disparities.

Song credits: Marcey Yates, XOBOI, Mars Black - "Ghost Down District" from album "Culxr House: Freedom Summer," Saddle Creek Records, released July 30, 2021

