Author, Teacher Jessica Lander on New Book Exploring Immigrant Education

By Courtney Bierman
Published May 22, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT
Jessica Lander is a white woman with long brown hair. In this photo, she is standing in a grassy area wearing a beaded necklace, purple skirt and patterned green skirt.
Julian Viviescas
/
Jessica Lander is a Massachusetts teacher and education policy advocate whose book "Making Americans" reimagines immigrant education in the United States.

In 1919, Nebraska enacted a statute known as the Siman Act, which restricted the use and study of foreign languages in the classroom. A year later in Hampton, Nebraska, a parochial school instructor named Robert Meyer was convicted under the law for teaching German to an 11-year-old boy.

The case made it all the way to the United States Supreme Court in Meyer v. Nebraska, which ruled in Meyer’s favor in 1923. The Court declared the law violated the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, which states that no person shall be deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law.

On today's show, author, teacher and education policy advocate Jessica Lander is in conversation with Maria Corpuz about her new book "Making Americans: Stories of Historic Struggles, New Ideas, and Inspiration in Immigrant Education," which covers Meyer v. Nebraska and other key historical moments to look at the past, present and future of immigrant education in America.

"Making Americans" is available now wherever you get books.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
See stories by Courtney Bierman
