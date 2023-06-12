Alajia McKizia on Juneteenth Joy Fest and Omaha's Landscape for Young Creatives

Alajia McKizia was born and raised in Omaha. She’s had varied experiences in the local arts community, including as a studio assistant at Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts. Her work has been featured in solo and group exhibitions at multiple Nebraska galleries including the Union for Contemporary Art, KANEKO, and the Tugboat Gallery. She’s also performed with African Culture Connection and .tbd Dance Collective.

On today's show, Michael Griffin is in conversation with McKizia about her life, journey, and the upcoming Juneteenth Joy Fest arts and culture festival, which supports Black entrepreneurs and artists in celebration of the Juneteenth holiday. The festival is this Saturday, June 17 from noon to 10 p.m. on North 24th Street.