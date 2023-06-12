© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Riverside Chats

Alajia McKizia on Juneteenth Joy Fest and Omaha's Landscape for Young Creatives

By Courtney Bierman
Published June 12, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT
Alajia McKizia is a young Black woman. In this photo, she is standing on a stage surrounded by musical instruments. She is wearing a sparkly lavender jumpsuit and her hair is styled in Bantu knots.
Alajia McKizia
/
Alajia McKizia is a multidisciplinary artist and event curator. She organizes and emcees the five-part performance series Sunday Soul at The Holy Family Community Center, and started the annual Juneteenth Joy Fest celebration in North Omaha.

Alajia McKizia was born and raised in Omaha. She’s had varied experiences in the local arts community, including as a studio assistant at Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts. Her work has been featured in solo and group exhibitions at multiple Nebraska galleries including the Union for Contemporary Art, KANEKO, and the Tugboat Gallery. She’s also performed with African Culture Connection and .tbd Dance Collective.

On today's show, Michael Griffin is in conversation with McKizia about her life, journey, and the upcoming Juneteenth Joy Fest arts and culture festival, which supports Black entrepreneurs and artists in celebration of the Juneteenth holiday. The festival is this Saturday, June 17 from noon to 10 p.m. on North 24th Street.

