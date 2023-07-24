Empowerment vs. Gentrification and Petfest 2023 with BFF's Annie Butler and Zach Schmieder

BFF Omaha, formerly known as Benson First Friday, is a nonprofit arts organization whose mission is to build community through art engagement. BFF started in June 2012, and was named the first official Creative District in Nebraska in 2022.

Petfest is an annual summer music festival in Benson, held by BFF to raise funds for the organization and to showcase independent musicians from Omaha and around the country.

Annie Butler is Petfest’s production manager and the advocacy chair of BFF. Zach Schmieder founded Petfest in 2017.