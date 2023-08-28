© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Bug Heaven's Drew Shuck and M34n Str33t's Adam Haug on Processing Loss Through Music and Their Upcoming Benefit Show

By Courtney Bierman
Published August 28, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT
Promotional poster for Bug Heaven and M34n Str33t's concert at The Slowdown on Sept. 7.
Adam Haug
Local bands Bug Heaven and M34n Str33t, with rapper S1SW, will perform at The Slowdown on Sept. 7. Proceeds from the concert will benefit Youth Emergency Services and Omaha Autonomous Action.

This episode contains discussion of mental illness and suicide.

Drew Shuck sings and plays the guitar in local punk band Bug Heaven. Adam Haug produces beats as Haunted Gauntlet for emcee Conny Franko in
M34n Str33t. The bands recently collaborated on the remix of the song “Survived By,” written by Shuck and performed by Bug Heaven. The song, off Bug Heaven’s debut album “We Love to Live in Hell,” is about the pain of losing loved ones to suicide.

Bug Heaven and M34n Str33t, along with rapper S1SW, will perform at The Slowdown on Sept. 7

A portion of the proceeds from the concert and the new song will benefit Youth Emergency Services, which provides outreach, shelter and other resources to unhoused youth, and the mutual aid group Omaha Autonomous Action.

On today's show, Maria Corpuz is in conversation with Drew Shuck and Adam Haug about the Omaha DIY music scene, the process of remixing “Survived By,” and what to expect at their upcoming concert.

Note: This recording misidentifies the instrument Drew Shuck plays in Bug Heaven. He plays the guitar at the band's performances.

