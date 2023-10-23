© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Flatwater Film Fest Founders on Regional Cinema and What to Expect at This Year's Festival

By Courtney Bierman
Published October 23, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT
The Flatwater Film Festival will be held in Seward, Nebraska Oct. 6 through 8.

The Flatwater Film Festival is an annual event committed to bringing together established and first-time filmmakers from across the state of Nebraska to celebrate their art by providing a non-competitive platform that showcases their work, to develop a strong community that promotes inspiration and support, and ultimately to foster the next generation of Nebraska filmmakers. The 2023 festival will be held Oct. 6 through 8 at the historic Rivoli Theatre in downtown Seward.

On today's show, Tom Knoblauch talks with festival founders Joshua Weixelman and Greg Gale about the state of Nebraska's film scene, how it has changed over the past two decades, and what to expect at this year's Flatwater Film Festival.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
