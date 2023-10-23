© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats

Youth Emergency Services Development Director on Supporting Unhoused Youth in Omaha

By Courtney Bierman
Published October 23, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT
Promotional graphic for the Youth Emergency Services event Dance For a Chance
Youth Emergency Services
Youth Emergency Services provides resources and outreach to unhoused and at-risk youth in Omaha. Its annual Dance For a Chance fundraiser is Oct. 12.

On today's show, Maria Corpuz is in conversation with Andy Saladino, development director of Youth Emergency Services.

Youth Emergency Services, or YES, assists youth ages 16 to 21 experiencing homelessness and near homelessness by meeting immediate needs for food, shelter, clothing and safety. YES has a street outreach team whose members distribute supplies out of backpacks and provide immediate information and services. YES’s services also include a 24-hour emergency shelter, transitional living program and maternity group home.

YES’s Dance For a Chance Halloween Ball is on Oct. 12 and includes a dance contest and silent auction to raise funds for the organization.

Tags
Riverside Chats Riverside ChatsRiverside ChatOmaha Homeless & Near-HomelessOmaha homelessnesshomelessness
Stay Connected
Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
See stories by Courtney Bierman
Related Content
Load More