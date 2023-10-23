Youth Emergency Services Development Director on Supporting Unhoused Youth in Omaha

On today's show, Maria Corpuz is in conversation with Andy Saladino, development director of Youth Emergency Services.

Youth Emergency Services, or YES, assists youth ages 16 to 21 experiencing homelessness and near homelessness by meeting immediate needs for food, shelter, clothing and safety. YES has a street outreach team whose members distribute supplies out of backpacks and provide immediate information and services. YES’s services also include a 24-hour emergency shelter, transitional living program and maternity group home.

YES’s Dance For a Chance Halloween Ball is on Oct. 12 and includes a dance contest and silent auction to raise funds for the organization.