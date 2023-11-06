© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats

Local Writer Theodore Wheeler on New Book 'The War Begins in Paris' and What it Means to be an Antifascist Author

By Courtney Bierman
Published November 6, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST
Cover of the novel "The War Begins in Paris" by Theodore Wheeler
Little, Brown and Company
"The War Begins in Paris" is the latest book by Omaha author Theodore Wheeler.

Countless times on this show, guests have told stories about getting into politics or made new art or even rethought their lives in response to the 2016 presidential election.

On today's show, writer Theodore Wheeler is in conversation with Tom Knoblauch about "The War Begins in Paris," a historical novel about two foreign war correspondents, Mielle and Jane, working in Paris just before the start of World War II.

"The War Begins in Paris" will be available wherever you get books starting Nov. 14. Wheeler will celebrate the release at The Bookworm, where he will answer audience questions and sign copies.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
