Local Writer Theodore Wheeler on New Book 'The War Begins in Paris' and What it Means to be an Antifascist Author

On today's show, writer Theodore Wheeler is in conversation with Tom Knoblauch about "The War Begins in Paris," a historical novel about two foreign war correspondents, Mielle and Jane, working in Paris just before the start of World War II.

"The War Begins in Paris" will be available wherever you get books starting Nov. 14. Wheeler will celebrate the release at The Bookworm, where he will answer audience questions and sign copies.