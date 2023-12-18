© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Lee Emma Running on 'Opera Coat' and Exploring the Natural World Through Art

Published December 18, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST
Artist Lee Emma Running stands next to an Opera Omaha costume on a mannequin
Kaneko
Lee Emma Running is an Omaha-based artist and the 2022/23 artist in residence at Opera Omaha. Her sculpture "Opera Coat," cast from a piece in Opera Omaha's wardrobe, premiered at Kaneko on Nov. 11.

Lee Emma Running is an artist who sculpts with animal bones, glass and precious metals. She uses her work to engage audiences in conversations about the impact of human-built systems on the natural world, and explore the intersection of art and science.

Running’s work “Opera Coat” was unveiled on Nov. 11 at Kaneko, the culmination of her year-long residency with Opera Omaha. “Opera Coat” is an enameled cast iron sculpture, embellished with copper and bronze. It’s a direct cast of a coat in Opera Omaha’s costume wardrobe, meaning each piece of the sculpture is cast exactly from the fabric. The piece is on display at Kaneko through Feb. 11.

