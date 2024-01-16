Activists Mia Perales and David Corbin on What Is and Isn't Working with Omaha Environmentalism

Mia Perales is a freshman at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Last year she won an environmental achievement award from the Nebraska chapter of the Sierra Club after leading climate work with the city-wide group Students for Sustainability and starting a lunch composting program at Omaha South High School that’s since been adopted at Central High School.

David Corbin is a longtime environmentalist in Omaha. He’s been a public health professor at the University of Nebraska Omaha, a local Sierra Club leader and a staple at Earth Day in Elmwood Park, with his guitar and extensive catalog of Neil Young songs. Currently Corbin is involved with a group protesting the North Omaha coal plant’s delayed shutdown.

Today, Perales and Corbin share their views on Omaha's forthcoming climate action plan, meant to prepare for and prevent the worst effects of climate change. You can provide your input through a survey at omacap.org.