Keyonna King on Public Health Disparities in Omaha and UNMC's BEAT Cancer Study

By Courtney Bierman
Published February 5, 2024 at 10:14 AM CST
Head shot of Keyonna King, a Black woman with shoulder-length hair wearing a red shirt
Keyonna King specializes in community-based participatory research, an approach that works with community members to make public health programs more equitable and inclusive.

Keyonna King is an associate professor in the UNMC College of Public Health. She holds a doctorate in public health from Loma Linda University.

King specializes in community-based participatory research, or CBPR, an approach that works with community members to make public health programs more equitable and inclusive.

King is also a co-investigator in UNMC’s BEAT Cancer study. BEAT Cancer, which stands for Black Equity, Access and Testing for Cancer, seeks to increase colorectal cancer screening and decrease mortality rates related to the disease in Omaha’s Black community.

Host Michael Griffin's had a role in the BEAT Cancer project by assisting community recruitment efforts.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
