Keyonna King on Public Health Disparities in Omaha and UNMC's BEAT Cancer Study

Keyonna King is an associate professor in the UNMC College of Public Health. She holds a doctorate in public health from Loma Linda University.

King specializes in community-based participatory research, or CBPR, an approach that works with community members to make public health programs more equitable and inclusive.

King is also a co-investigator in UNMC’s BEAT Cancer study. BEAT Cancer, which stands for Black Equity, Access and Testing for Cancer, seeks to increase colorectal cancer screening and decrease mortality rates related to the disease in Omaha’s Black community.

Host Michael Griffin's had a role in the BEAT Cancer project by assisting community recruitment efforts.