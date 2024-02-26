Tony Bonacci on Local Filmmaking and the Long Road to 'The Headliner'
Filmmaker Tony Bonacci previously appeared on the show when his short film "The Headliner" made festival rounds in 2018. Bonacci was adamant he would turn that story into a feature alongside the short’s writer, Christine Burright, and its star, Darrick Silkman.
Several years and one pandemic later, he has. Bonacci’s feature film debut, also titled "The Headliner," premieres at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 2at Aksarben Cinema, part of the Omaha Film Festival's Nebraska Spotlight program.