Riverside Chats

Tony Bonacci on Local Filmmaking and the Long Road to 'The Headliner'

By Courtney Bierman
Published February 26, 2024 at 12:21 PM CST
Director Tony Bonacci's film "The Headliner" premieres on March 2 at the Omaha Film Festival.

Filmmaker Tony Bonacci previously appeared on the show when his short film "The Headliner" made festival rounds in 2018. Bonacci was adamant he would turn that story into a feature alongside the short’s writer, Christine Burright, and its star, Darrick Silkman.

Several years and one pandemic later, he has. Bonacci’s feature film debut, also titled "The Headliner," premieres at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 2at Aksarben Cinema, part of the Omaha Film Festival's Nebraska Spotlight program.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
See stories by Courtney Bierman
