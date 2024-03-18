Erin Feichtinger on the Roots of Political Dysfunction

If you follow Omaha politics, you likely know Erin Feichtinger — or at least her tweets.

Feichtinger has a Ph.D in history and currently serves as policy director at the Women’s Fund of Omaha, and she has made it a mission to shine a light on the details, drama and triumphs of our local power structures. In this time of political dysfunction — both locally and nationally — Feichtinger talks with Tom Knoblauch about what history can offer us to understand today and what all of this means for the future.