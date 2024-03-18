© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Erin Feichtinger on the Roots of Political Dysfunction

By Courtney Bierman
Published March 18, 2024 at 1:58 PM CDT
Erin Feichtinger is a white woman with long brown hair and glasses. In this photo, she's smiling at the camera in a seated position wearing a grey blazer.
Women's Fund of Omaha
Erin Feichtinger is the policy director at the Women's Fund of Omaha.

If you follow Omaha politics, you likely know Erin Feichtinger — or at least her tweets.

Feichtinger has a Ph.D in history and currently serves as policy director at the Women’s Fund of Omaha, and she has made it a mission to shine a light on the details, drama and triumphs of our local power structures. In this time of political dysfunction — both locally and nationally — Feichtinger talks with Tom Knoblauch about what history can offer us to understand today and what all of this means for the future.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
