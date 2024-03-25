© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Black & Pink's Tena Hahn Rodriguez on the Meaning of Aboltion

By Courtney Bierman
Published March 25, 2024 at 12:41 PM CDT
Tena Hahn Rodriguez is is a community organizer, educator, and entrepreneur from North Omaha. She and Jasmine Tasaki are co-interim executive directors of the nonprofit prison abolition organization Black & Pink, which is headquartered in Omaha.

Tena Hahn Rodriguez is co-interim executive director of Black & Pink National, a nonprofit prison abolition organization headquartered in Omaha.

Hahn Rodriguez is a dancer, educator and Omaha native. She’s worked at various nonprofits in Omaha, including Inclusive Communities and Heartland Pride, and co-founded the queer nightlife event Revel in 2014.

Hahn Rodriguez and Michael Griffin are in conversation about her Omaha upbringing and how it shapes her advocacy, how dance shows up in her work, what prison abolition would really look like, and Black & Pink’s mission of supporting incarcerated LGBTQ+ folks.

