Black & Pink's Tena Hahn Rodriguez on the Meaning of Aboltion

Tena Hahn Rodriguez is co-interim executive director of Black & Pink National, a nonprofit prison abolition organization headquartered in Omaha.

Hahn Rodriguez is a dancer, educator and Omaha native. She’s worked at various nonprofits in Omaha, including Inclusive Communities and Heartland Pride, and co-founded the queer nightlife event Revel in 2014.

Hahn Rodriguez and Michael Griffin are in conversation about her Omaha upbringing and how it shapes her advocacy, how dance shows up in her work, what prison abolition would really look like, and Black & Pink’s mission of supporting incarcerated LGBTQ+ folks.