Miah Sommer on Astute Coffee's Mission of Supporting Foster Care–Impacted Youth

Miah Sommer is the founder and executive director of Astute Coffee, formerly known as the Bike Union. The nonprofit coffee shop employs young adults impacted by the foster care system and creates programming to give them the tools to succeed in the workforce and their personal lives.

Sommer was born and raised in Omaha. His mission with Astute Coffee was informed and inspired by his own traumatic childhood. Here is my conversation with Miah Sommer.