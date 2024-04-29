© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats

Jessica Scheuerman and Keiria Marsha on the Omaha Mobile Stage and Pull Up and Vibe

By Courtney Bierman
Published April 29, 2024 at 5:59 PM CDT
Poster with photos of the first night of Pull Up and Vibe's performers.
Keiria Marsha
Pull Up and Vibe is an open mic festival started by Keiria Marsha. Performers will use the Omaha Mobile Stage for music and poetry.

The Omaha Mobile Stage is a traveling performance venue that was built out of an 18-foot box truck. The truck is rented for block parties, markets, youth talent shows and other community-centered events as a platform for all kinds of live performance.

This weekend the stage will be the site of the Pull Up and Vibe Open Mic Festival, headlined by local musicians Dreion and Chyng Diamond.

On this episode, Jessica Scheuerman and Keiria Marsha talk about their goals for the stage as a creative placemaking effort, and what’s planned for the venue this summer.

Scheuerman is the founder and executive director of Partners for Livable Omaha, Omaha Mobile Stage’s parent nonprofit. Marsha is a musician and the event organizer behind Pull Up and Vibe, which is Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4 at the Healing Roots Garden.

Tags
Riverside Chats Riverside ChatsRiverside ChatMusicOmaha artsBensonBenson First FridaysNorth Omaha
Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
See stories by Courtney Bierman
Related Content
Load More