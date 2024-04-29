Jessica Scheuerman and Keiria Marsha on the Omaha Mobile Stage and Pull Up and Vibe

The Omaha Mobile Stage is a traveling performance venue that was built out of an 18-foot box truck. The truck is rented for block parties, markets, youth talent shows and other community-centered events as a platform for all kinds of live performance.

This weekend the stage will be the site of the Pull Up and Vibe Open Mic Festival, headlined by local musicians Dreion and Chyng Diamond.

On this episode, Jessica Scheuerman and Keiria Marsha talk about their goals for the stage as a creative placemaking effort, and what’s planned for the venue this summer.

Scheuerman is the founder and executive director of Partners for Livable Omaha, Omaha Mobile Stage’s parent nonprofit. Marsha is a musician and the event organizer behind Pull Up and Vibe, which is Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4 at the Healing Roots Garden.