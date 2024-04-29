© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats

Qasim Shabazz Asad on Overcoming Systemic Challenges and Founding the Black Agenda Alliance

By Courtney Bierman
Published April 29, 2024 at 5:38 PM CDT
Qasim Shabazz Asad is standing on a soccer field wearing a sunhat and grey T-shirt reading Black Agenda Alliance
Chris Bowling
Qasim Shabazz Asad is the co-founder and co-chair of the Black Agenda Alliance.

Qasim Shabazz Asad is a co-founder and co-chair of the Black Agenda Alliance, a Pan-African group working to improve social, economic and cultural conditions in Omaha’s Black community

In 2019, Asad and other community members formed the Black Agenda Alliance to bring a new perspective to advocacy in Omaha. The organization’s goals include youth education, strengthening families, building economic independence and political engagement.

In this conversation, he speaks with Chris Bowling about overcoming the circumstances of his upbringing and his road to advocacy.

