Riverside Chats

Doris Lassiter on Her Journey from Corporate Life to Public Health Advocacy

By Courtney Bierman
Published July 9, 2024 at 10:26 AM CDT
Professional headshot of Doris Lassiter
Doris Lassiter is health ministry director at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church and runs her own consulting company through the Nebraska Center for Healthy Families.

Doris Lassiter is a public health advocate for North Omaha. Lassiter’s career began with a corporate job, which she left after becoming pregnant unexpectedly and giving birth to a premature daughter.

The experience led her to work with the Omaha Housing Authority on reducing infant mortality rates among Black Omahans. With OHA, Lassiter helped launch the Omaha Healthy Start program at Charles Drew, which provides education and healthcare services to new parents and their children.

Years later in 2022, the University of Nebraska Medical Center honored her with the Community Service to Research Award. Today, Lassiter is health ministry director at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church and runs her own consulting company through the Nebraska Center for Healthy Families.

In this conversation, Lassiter and Michael Griffin are talking about her transition from corner office to health advocacy, and her vision for the Moriah Intergenerational Center in North Omaha.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
