Doris Lassiter on Her Journey from Corporate Life to Public Health Advocacy

Doris Lassiter is a public health advocate for North Omaha. Lassiter’s career began with a corporate job, which she left after becoming pregnant unexpectedly and giving birth to a premature daughter.

The experience led her to work with the Omaha Housing Authority on reducing infant mortality rates among Black Omahans. With OHA, Lassiter helped launch the Omaha Healthy Start program at Charles Drew, which provides education and healthcare services to new parents and their children.

Years later in 2022, the University of Nebraska Medical Center honored her with the Community Service to Research Award. Today, Lassiter is health ministry director at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church and runs her own consulting company through the Nebraska Center for Healthy Families.

In this conversation, Lassiter and Michael Griffin are talking about her transition from corner office to health advocacy, and her vision for the Moriah Intergenerational Center in North Omaha.