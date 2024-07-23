© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Riverside Chats
Martin Sneider on Omaha Retail Roots and New Book 'Amy Unbound'

Published July 23, 2024 at 2:37 PM CDT
Martin Sneider standing on a bridge over a waterway. The architecture and landscape look European.
Martin Sneider's retail experience includes a stint as a teenager at the Nebraska Furniture Mart under Rose Blumkin. His latest book 'Amy Unbound,' is the second in his Feldman Family Saga, inspired by Sneider's career as a retail executive.

Martin Sneider, former co-CEO of Edison Brothers Stores, is author of the new book “Amy Unbound,” the second installment in his Feldman Family Saga. The series follows a powerful family in the fashion industry, and the rise and fall of their business empire. Some of the story based on Sneider’s own experience as a fourth generation fashion retailer. “Amy Unbound” is out now and available wherever you get books.

Sneider was raised in Omaha and attended Central High. Today, he divides his time between New York and St. Louis, where his family moved when he was a teenager.

In this episode, Sneider traces his career from getting yelled at by Rose Blumkin as a teenage Furniture Mart employee, to running a fashion conglomerate, to spending his retirement years writing novels.

