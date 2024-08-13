© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats

Diana Rogel of Live On Nebraska Shares Impact Stories and Dispels Myths About Organ Donation

By Courtney Bierman
Published August 13, 2024 at 1:03 PM CDT
Logo of organization Live On Nebraska
Live On Nebraska
Live On Nebraska is one of 56 organ procurement organizations throughout the country. Diana Rogel is the nonprofit's diversity, outreach and engagement coordinator.

Diana Rogel is the diversity outreach and engagement coordinator at Live On Nebraska, one of 56 organ procurement organizations in the country. Live On is responsible for recovering organs and tissue from deceased donors for transplantation, and maintaining the state's donor registry.

According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, more than 100,000 people in the United States are awaiting transplants. One donor can save up to eight lives.

Part of Live On Nebraska’s mission is to educate the public about the donation and transplant processes through outreach and events.

In this conversation, Rogel and Michael Griffin talk about how a family illness and her background in community engagement led to her current role with Live On. Rogel also dispels common myths about organ donation, and explains how to register as a donor and why everyone should.

Tags
Riverside Chats Riverside ChatsRiverside Chathealthnonprofit
Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
See stories by Courtney Bierman
Related Content
Load More