Diana Rogel of Live On Nebraska Shares Impact Stories and Dispels Myths About Organ Donation

Diana Rogel is the diversity outreach and engagement coordinator at Live On Nebraska, one of 56 organ procurement organizations in the country. Live On is responsible for recovering organs and tissue from deceased donors for transplantation, and maintaining the state's donor registry.

According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, more than 100,000 people in the United States are awaiting transplants. One donor can save up to eight lives.

Part of Live On Nebraska’s mission is to educate the public about the donation and transplant processes through outreach and events.

In this conversation, Rogel and Michael Griffin talk about how a family illness and her background in community engagement led to her current role with Live On. Rogel also dispels common myths about organ donation, and explains how to register as a donor and why everyone should.