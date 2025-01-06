An Inside Look at the Show With Courtney Bierman

It's our 200th episode, and we're doing something a little different this week. In this episode, Michael Griffin is in conversation with producer Courtney Bierman.

A quick note on episode numbers: if you’re listening to the podcast version of this show, you’ll notice it lists this episode as number 218. That’s because show creator Tom Knoblauch started the count when Riverside Chats was a series of live conversations in Benson. We’re counting from the first episode that played on KIOS airwaves in 2020.

Bierman, an Omaha native, graduated from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she served as the arts and culture editor for the University Daily Kansan and completed a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station.

She joined KIOS in 2020 and hosts programming every weekday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. In addition to Riverside Chats, she produces the local shows Faturday Omaha, Lives and The Entertainment.

Bierman also works weekends at Film Streams. You can find her behind the concessions counter at either location, and she’d love it if you said hello.

Bierman and Griffin discuss the behind-the-scenes production process in radio, the organizational structure of KIOS, and whether it is too late for her to become a film critic.