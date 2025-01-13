© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Riverside Chats

Artist Carmen Winant on "The last safe abortion"

By Courtney Bierman
Published January 13, 2025 at 12:15 PM CST
Collage of grainy photos featured in "The last safe abortion"
Carmen Winant. Detail of The last safe abortion, 2024. Courtesy of the artist and Whitney
Museum of American Art. Photography by Jake Holler.
Artist Carmen Winant's exhibition "The last safe abortion" opens at Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts on Jan. 18.

Carmen Winant is an artist, photographer, writer, and professor at The Ohio State University. Her work involves installation and collage work to examine survival and revolt through a feminist lens. Her traveling exhibition “The last safe abortion” opens Jan. 18 at Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts.

“The last safe abortion” is an exploration of women’s health clinics and abortion providers, with a particular focus on the Midwest. The installation is composed of photos of behind-the-scenes work related to reproductive healthcare, such as answering phones, sterilizing equipment, conducting training sessions and scheduling appointments.

Bemis’ Rachel Adams curated the exhibition, which was organized by the Minneapolis Institute of Art. “The last safe abortion” will be displayed alongside “Synchronicities: Intersecting Figuration with Abstraction.” The installations will run concurrently through May 4.

In this episode, Winant is in conversation with Maria Corpuz about the origins of “The last safe abortion,” the logistics of how she put it together, and how Winant’s art has been affected by the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station.
