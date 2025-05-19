© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Film Streams Executive Director Maggie Wood on Dundee Theater's 100th Anniversary

By Courtney Bierman
Published May 19, 2025 at 11:33 AM CDT
Black and white image of Maggie Wood standing against a brick wall
Film Streams
Maggie Wood is the executive director of Film Streams. The nonprofit's Dundee Theater, which it has run since 2017, celebrates its centennial this year.

Maggie Wood is executive director of the nonprofit, arthouse cinema Film Streams. This year, Film Streams is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its Dundee Theater with the⁠ Dundee Hundee series⁠. The yearlong program includes 10 films, one for each decade of the theater’s history. The next screening is at 7 p.m. this Saturday, May 24, featuring the 1948 Technicolor film ⁠“The Red Shoes.”⁠

Maggie Wood was born and raised in Bloomington–Normal, Illinois. Since moving to Nebraska in 1997, her nonprofit experience includes work with Opera Omaha, Planned Parenthood and Inclusive Communities, where she was co-executive director for eight years.

In this episode, Wood talks about film as a cultural connector, her history with Film Streams and how Dundee Hundee came together.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station.
