Film Streams Executive Director Maggie Wood on Dundee Theater's 100th Anniversary

Maggie Wood is executive director of the nonprofit, arthouse cinema Film Streams. This year, Film Streams is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its Dundee Theater with the⁠ Dundee Hundee series⁠. The yearlong program includes 10 films, one for each decade of the theater’s history. The next screening is at 7 p.m. this Saturday, May 24, featuring the 1948 Technicolor film ⁠“The Red Shoes.”⁠

Maggie Wood was born and raised in Bloomington–Normal, Illinois. Since moving to Nebraska in 1997, her nonprofit experience includes work with Opera Omaha, Planned Parenthood and Inclusive Communities, where she was co-executive director for eight years.

In this episode, Wood talks about film as a cultural connector, her history with Film Streams and how Dundee Hundee came together.