The Omaha Sound: 02-11-23
Today's edition of The Omaha Sounds features a playlist called "The Broken Hearts Club" featuring sad songs to prepare for valentines day.
Also, Topher Booth, interviews musician, Ria Gold.
|Title
|Artist
|Album
|Silly Love
|Daniel Johnston
|Fun
|The Poison
|Pedro the Lion
|Achilles' Heel (Remastered)
|Atmosphere
|Joy Division
|+- Singles 1978-80 (Remastered)
|Maps
|Yeah Yeah Yeahs
|Fever to Tell
|Everyday Is Like Sunday
|Morrissey
|Viva Hate
|Nothing Compares 2 U
|Lisa Hannigan
|Almost Lover
|A Fine Frenzy
|One Cell In the Sea
|Uncomfortably Numb (feat. Hayley Williams)
|American Football feat. Hayley Williams
|American Football (Lp3)
|Twilight
|Elliott Smith
|From A Basement On The Hill
|Don't Speak
|No Doubt
|Tragic Kingdom
|ICU
|Coco Jones
|What I Didn't Tell You
|Mr. Lonely
|Angel Olsen & Emile Mosseri
|Mr. Lonely - Single
|Blue Velvet
|Issabella Rossellini
|Moon Song
|Phoebe Bridgers
|Punisher
|The Blower's Daughter
|Damien Rice
|O
|I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry
|Johnny Cash
|American IV: The Man Comes Around
|Love Will Tear Us Apart
|Death In Rome
|Love Will Tear Us Apart - Single
|Skinny Love
|Bon Iver
|For Emma, Forever Ago
|Heaven
|Elisabeth Moss
|Her Smell
|We Are Fine
|Sharon Van Etten
|Tramp
|Nothing Gets Crossed Out
|Bright Eyes
|LIFTED or the Story Is in the Soil, Keep Your Ear to the Ground
|Remember to Breathe (MTV Unplugged)
|Dashboard Confessional
|MTV Unplugged
|Disintegration
|The Cure
|Disintegration (Remastered)
|My Best Girl
|Lucero
|The Attic Tapes