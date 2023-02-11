© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

The Omaha Sound

The Omaha Sound: 02-11-23

By Joshua LaBure,
Todd HattonTopher Booth
Published February 11, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST
Today's edition of The Omaha Sounds features a playlist called "The Broken Hearts Club" featuring sad songs to prepare for valentines day.

Also, Topher Booth, interviews musician, Ria Gold.

Silly LoveDaniel JohnstonFun
The PoisonPedro the LionAchilles' Heel (Remastered)
AtmosphereJoy Division+- Singles 1978-80 (Remastered)
MapsYeah Yeah YeahsFever to Tell
Everyday Is Like SundayMorrisseyViva Hate
Nothing Compares 2 ULisa Hannigan
Almost LoverA Fine FrenzyOne Cell In the Sea
Uncomfortably Numb (feat. Hayley Williams)American Football feat. Hayley WilliamsAmerican Football (Lp3)
TwilightElliott SmithFrom A Basement On The Hill
Don't SpeakNo DoubtTragic Kingdom
ICUCoco JonesWhat I Didn't Tell You
Mr. LonelyAngel Olsen & Emile MosseriMr. Lonely - Single
Blue VelvetIssabella Rossellini
Moon SongPhoebe BridgersPunisher
The Blower's DaughterDamien RiceO
I'm So Lonesome I Could CryJohnny CashAmerican IV: The Man Comes Around
Love Will Tear Us ApartDeath In RomeLove Will Tear Us Apart - Single
Skinny LoveBon IverFor Emma, Forever Ago
HeavenElisabeth MossHer Smell
We Are FineSharon Van EttenTramp
Nothing Gets Crossed OutBright EyesLIFTED or the Story Is in the Soil, Keep Your Ear to the Ground
Remember to Breathe (MTV Unplugged)Dashboard ConfessionalMTV Unplugged
DisintegrationThe CureDisintegration (Remastered)
My Best GirlLuceroThe Attic Tapes
The Omaha Sound
Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, two narrative features and two documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
Todd Hatton
Todd is a recent transplant to the shores of the Missouri, hailing originally from western Kentucky where he got his start in radio almost 30 years ago at WKYX-WKYQ in Paducah. He transitioned to public radio in 1992 as local host of All Things Considered on WKMS before moving to California and Florida.
Topher Booth
Coming soon.
