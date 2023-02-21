The Omaha Sound: A Little Bit Country; A Little Bit Whatever.
The Omaha Sound | A Little Bit Country; A Little Bit Whatever | Aired 02-18-23
|Lucero
|Tennessee
|Keeper
|Shovels & Rope
|O' Be Joyful
|Hurt
|Johnny Cash
|American IV: The Man Comes Around
|Come Out Singing
|Lavender Country
|Lavender Country
|Dead of Night
|Orville Peck
|Pony
|Neon Cross
|Jaime Wyatt
|Neon Cross
|Old Town Road (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)
|Lil Nas X
|7 - EP
|Portland, Oregon
|Loretta Lynn & Jack White
|Van Lear Rose
|depression
|This Bike is a Pipe Bomb
|Waiting for the Great Leap Forwards
|Billy Bragg
|Workers Playtime
|Devil Town
|Daniel Johnston
|1990
|I've Got a Tiger By the Tail
|Buck Owens
|21 #1 Hits: The Ultimate Collection
|Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love) [feat. Willie Nelson]
|Waylon Jennings
|Ultimate Waylon Jennings
|The Most Beautiful Girl
|Charlie Rich
|The Essential Charlie Rich
|Texas (When I Die)
|Tanya Tucker
|20th Century Masters - The Millennium Collection: The Best of Tanya Tucker
|Every Little Thing
|Carlene Carter
|Little Love Letters
|Why Not Me
|The Judds
|Number One Hits
|Ramblin' Man
|The Allman Brothers Band
|A Decade of Hits 1969-1979
|Southern Nights
|Glen Campbell
|Greatest Hits
|Four Strong Winds
|Neil Young
|Comes a Time
|A Boy Named Sue
|Johnny Cash
|The Essential Johnny Cash
|Taxman
|Nickelcreek
|Live at Tennuride
|Don't Stop Believin'
|Pickin' On Series
|The Bluegrass Tribute to Journey - EP
|The Rainbow Connection
|Willie Nelson
|Rainbow Connection
|Queen of Hearts
|Juice Newton
|Juice Newton's Greatest Hits (And More)