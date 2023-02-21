© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

the omaha sound logo
The Omaha Sound

The Omaha Sound: A Little Bit Country; A Little Bit Whatever.

By Joshua LaBure,
Topher BoothTodd Hatton
Published February 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST
The Omaha Sound lettering.png

The Omaha Sound | A Little Bit Country; A Little Bit Whatever | Aired 02-18-23

LuceroTennessee
KeeperShovels & RopeO' Be Joyful
HurtJohnny CashAmerican IV: The Man Comes Around
Come Out SingingLavender CountryLavender Country
Dead of NightOrville PeckPony
Neon CrossJaime WyattNeon Cross
Old Town Road (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)Lil Nas X7 - EP
Portland, OregonLoretta Lynn & Jack WhiteVan Lear Rose
depressionThis Bike is a Pipe Bomb
Waiting for the Great Leap ForwardsBilly BraggWorkers Playtime
Devil TownDaniel Johnston1990
I've Got a Tiger By the TailBuck Owens21 #1 Hits: The Ultimate Collection
Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love) [feat. Willie Nelson]Waylon JenningsUltimate Waylon Jennings
The Most Beautiful GirlCharlie RichThe Essential Charlie Rich
Texas (When I Die)Tanya Tucker20th Century Masters - The Millennium Collection: The Best of Tanya Tucker
Every Little ThingCarlene CarterLittle Love Letters
Why Not MeThe JuddsNumber One Hits
Ramblin' ManThe Allman Brothers BandA Decade of Hits 1969-1979
Southern NightsGlen CampbellGreatest Hits
Four Strong WindsNeil YoungComes a Time
A Boy Named SueJohnny CashThe Essential Johnny Cash
TaxmanNickelcreekLive at Tennuride
Don't Stop Believin'Pickin' On SeriesThe Bluegrass Tribute to Journey - EP
The Rainbow ConnectionWillie NelsonRainbow Connection
Queen of HeartsJuice NewtonJuice Newton's Greatest Hits (And More)
Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, two narrative features and two documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
Topher Booth
Coming soon.
Todd Hatton
Todd is a recent transplant to the shores of the Missouri, hailing originally from western Kentucky where he got his start in radio almost 30 years ago at WKYX-WKYQ in Paducah. He transitioned to public radio in 1992 as local host of All Things Considered on WKMS before moving to California and Florida.
