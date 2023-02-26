Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, two narrative features and two documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
Todd is a recent transplant to the shores of the Missouri, hailing originally from western Kentucky where he got his start in radio almost 30 years ago at WKYX-WKYQ in Paducah. He transitioned to public radio in 1992 as local host of All Things Considered on WKMS before moving to California and Florida.