The Omaha Sound

The Omaha Sound: 03-04-23

By Topher Booth,
Joshua LaBure
Published March 7, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST
Feature an interview with musician, Mary Ruth, from Topher Booth and a play by Joshua LaBure called A Decidedly Unthematic Playlist of Curated Randomness.

ArtistSong
TurnstileHoliday
RefusedSummer holidays Vs. Punkroutine
FugaziMerchandise
Gang of FourNatural’s Not In It
LithicsSpecs
AutomaticsNew Beginning
Sonic YouthMary-Christ
Pom Pom SquadDrunk Voice Mail
Illuminati HottiesThreatening Each Other re: Capitalism
Mannequin PussyEmotional High
Belle and SebastianThe Boy With the Arab Strap
Vampire WeekendHarmony Hall
Death Cab for CutieRoman Candles
PhoenixTonight (featuring Ezra Koenig)
MorrisseyRebels Without Applause
Depeche ModeGhost Again
BlondeX Offender
The WaitressesI Know What Boys Like

TennisLet’s Make a Mistake Tonight
AlvvaysAdult Diversion
Title FightYour Pain is Mine Now
Private LivesMisfortune
Dinosaur JrTarp it
The Julie RuinOh Come On
Pity SexWind-Up
No AgeFever Dreaming
Peach Kelli PopHeart Eyes
French VanillaFriendly Fire
Tags
The Omaha Sound MusicMusic InterviewsMusic Specials
Topher Booth
Coming soon.
Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, two narrative features and two documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
