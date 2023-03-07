The Omaha Sound: 03-04-23

Feature an interview with musician, Mary Ruth, from Topher Booth and a play by Joshua LaBure called A Decidedly Unthematic Playlist of Curated Randomness.
|Artist
|Song
|Turnstile
|Holiday
|Refused
|Summer holidays Vs. Punkroutine
|Fugazi
|Merchandise
|Gang of Four
|Natural’s Not In It
|Lithics
|Specs
|Automatics
|New Beginning
|Sonic Youth
|Mary-Christ
|Pom Pom Squad
|Drunk Voice Mail
|Illuminati Hotties
|Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism
|Mannequin Pussy
|Emotional High
|Belle and Sebastian
|The Boy With the Arab Strap
|Vampire Weekend
|Harmony Hall
|Death Cab for Cutie
|Roman Candles
|Phoenix
|Tonight (featuring Ezra Koenig)
|Morrissey
|Rebels Without Applause
|Depeche Mode
|Ghost Again
|Blonde
|X Offender
|The Waitresses
|I Know What Boys Like
|Tennis
|Let’s Make a Mistake Tonight
|Alvvays
|Adult Diversion
|Title Fight
|Your Pain is Mine Now
|Private Lives
|Misfortune
|Dinosaur Jr
|Tarp it
|The Julie Ruin
|Oh Come On
|Pity Sex
|Wind-Up
|No Age
|Fever Dreaming
|Peach Kelli Pop
|Heart Eyes
|French Vanilla
|Friendly Fire