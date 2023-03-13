© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

The Omaha Sound

The Omaha Sounds: 03-12-23

Published March 13, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT
This episode was hosted live on the air.

Artist

Song

Strokes

Last Nite

The Regrettes

I Dare You

Wild Nothing

Shadow

Death Cab for Cutie 

The Sound of Settling

Missy Elliot

The Rain

Dr. Dre

Still D.R.E. 

Pras, Mya and Ol’ DB

Ghetto Superstar

New Order

Age of Consent

The Cure

Boys Don’t Cry

Elvis Costello and the Attraction

Radio Radio

Chuck Berry

No Particular Place to Go

The Dead Milkmen

Punk Rock Girl

Violent Femmes

Blister in the Sun

Descendents

Silly Girl

Ramones

Rockaway Beach

Amyl and the Sniffers

Hertz

Saves the Day

The Vase Spoils of America

Blink 182

Josie 

MXPX

Party, My House, Be There

Jimmy Eat World

Sweetness

The Get Up Kids

Action & Action

Girl in Red

Serotonin

Remember Sports

Reality TV

Hot Rod Circuit

The Pharmacist

Noah and the Whale

Blue Skies

The Format

The First Single

The Shins

Australia

Grizzy Bear

Two Weeks

Modest Mouse 

Float On

Vampire Weekend 

Holiday 

Tags
The Omaha Sound MusicMusic Specials