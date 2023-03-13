The Omaha Sounds: 03-12-23
This episode was hosted live on the air.
|Artist
Song
Strokes
Last Nite
The Regrettes
I Dare You
Wild Nothing
Shadow
Death Cab for Cutie
The Sound of Settling
Missy Elliot
The Rain
Dr. Dre
Still D.R.E.
Pras, Mya and Ol’ DB
Ghetto Superstar
New Order
Age of Consent
The Cure
Boys Don’t Cry
Elvis Costello and the Attraction
Radio Radio
Chuck Berry
No Particular Place to Go
The Dead Milkmen
Punk Rock Girl
Violent Femmes
Blister in the Sun
Descendents
Silly Girl
Ramones
Rockaway Beach
Amyl and the Sniffers
Hertz
Saves the Day
The Vase Spoils of America
Blink 182
Josie
|MXPX
Party, My House, Be There
Jimmy Eat World
Sweetness
The Get Up Kids
Action & Action
Girl in Red
Serotonin
Remember Sports
Reality TV
Hot Rod Circuit
The Pharmacist
Noah and the Whale
Blue Skies
The Format
The First Single
The Shins
Australia
Grizzy Bear
Two Weeks
Modest Mouse
Float On
Vampire Weekend
Holiday