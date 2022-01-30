© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
weekend_forum_3000_1.jpg
Weekend Forum
The Last Saturday of the Month
Hosted by Joshua LaBure

Weekend Forum features leaders, academics, journalists, and other leaders and influencers from around Omaha and all over Nebraska speaking at the Omaha Press Club each month.  Presentations cover a wide range of community-related issues, from history and culture to social issues and policy.  

Episodes are produced in conjunction with the Omaha Press Club.

Listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple & Spotify.

Latest Episodes
  • 41k0sN075dS._SX331_BO1,204,203,200_.jpg
    Weekend Forum: Ben Nelson
    Joshua LaBure
    ,
    THE OMAHA PRESS CLUBEDUCATIONAL FORUM SERIES PresentsBen Nelson and His New Book “Death of the Senate”Nebraska’s Ben Nelson, a former governor, served for two terms in the U.S. Senate as a democrat and a centrist who saw bipartisanship as a way to get things done. In his new book, Death of the Senate, Nelson is brutally honest in explaining how we lost it and with humor, insight, and firsthand details explains what needs to be done to get it back. The Senate today, he says, is one of division and rancor.Ben Nelson will talk about the death of the Sen- ate and answer your questions at an Omaha Press Club noon forum that will also include a book signing for those who are interested.Recorded on January 20th, 2022 at The Omaha Press Club
  • weekend_forum.png
    Event
    Weekend Forum | Christon MacTaggart | Women's Fund Omaha
    Joshua LaBure
    ,
    A presentation by Christon MacTaggart from Women's Fund of Omaha at The Omaha Press Club. 10/30/21
  • 7EDC7CB2-E071-451E-BDAE-E57AA8056ADFIMG_4839_1.jpeg
    Event
    Weekend Forum | Josh Todd CEO / Executive Director | Omaha Sports Commision
    Joshua LaBure
    ,
    A presentation from Omaha Sports Commission CEO & Executive Director Josh Todd, recorded at the Omaha Press Club’s Noon Education Forum on Thursday, March…