Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats is a series of conversations that explore the culture of Omaha and aims to tell the stories of the interesting people active in the city. Featured guests include artists, musicians, comedians, filmmakers, politicians, business owners, and more.Riverside Chats is produced at KIOS Omaha Public Radio. Listen on 91.5 FM on Mondays at noon! The show is always available on all your favorite audio streaming apps. If you are interested in being a featured guest on Riverside Chats and have some kind of project, business, issue, or local connection you would be interested in discussing, email us at podcasts@aksarbencreative.com.

Inclusive Communities Directors Maggie Wood and Cammy Watkins on Anti-Discrimination Work in Omaha

KIOS | By Courtney Bierman
Published September 29, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT
20 people stand in two rows in front of a Pride Flag banner reading "inclusive communities" in white, lowercase text.
Inclusive Communities
/

Inclusive Communities executive director Maggie Wood and deputy director Cammy Watkins talk about discrimination in Omaha — its causes, effects and ways organizations like theirs work to address it.

