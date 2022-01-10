© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Wellness
Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats is a series of conversations that explore the culture of Omaha and aims to tell the stories of the interesting people active in the city. Featured guests include artists, musicians, comedians, filmmakers, politicians, business owners, and more.Riverside Chats is produced at KIOS Omaha Public Radio. Listen on 91.5 FM on Mondays at noon! The show is always available on all your favorite audio streaming apps. If you are interested in being a featured guest on Riverside Chats and have some kind of project, business, issue, or local connection you would be interested in discussing, email us at podcasts@aksarbencreative.com.

Physician and Author Lydia Kang on Timely New Book 'Patient Zero'

KIOS | By Courtney Bierman
Published January 10, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST
Image of book cover titled "Patient Zero." The title is in red text inside a petri dish. The subtitle "A Curious History of the World's Worst Diseases" is above it in black text. Images of things like microscopes and syringes are on the edges of the cover
Workman Publishing Company
Lydia Kang practices internal medicine at Nebraska Medicine and is an author of young adult fiction, adult fiction and non-fiction, and poetry  Her latest book, co-written with Nate Pedersen, is called "Patient Zero: A Curious History of the World’s Worst Diseases," which chronicles how diseases spread, the scientific race to understand them and efforts to destroy them before they destroy us. Each chapter chronicles a particular disease or virus — such as smallpox, the Bubonic plague, polio, HIV and COVID-19. Kang and Pederson combine the human stories behind outbreaks with historical examinations of missteps, milestones, scientific theories and more in a darkly funny, accessible read. In this conversation, Kang discusses the massive scientific advancements made to combat infectious diseases, how our reactions to pandemics have and haven’t changed and what might be in store for our future.

