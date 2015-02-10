Love Songs You Love To Love

In honor of Valentine's Day, we asked our listeners to name their ideal romantic song. After receiving over a thousand replies, we tallied the results, listened, swooned (and sometimes scratched our heads). On this week's show, Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton count down the top 10 and share a couple of their own favorite love songs.

We also go to the data to break down some myths about music and age, and discuss why — and how — people are still discovering these classic songs. We'll hear hits forever sealed in our pop-cultural consciousness through movies and film, songs of lust, longing and regret as we count down to your most romantic song of all time.

Remember — one person's schmaltz is another person's walk down the aisle. You might roll your eyes at some of these selections, but you might also fall in love.

