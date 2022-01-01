Become a Business Sponsor

It's Good For Your Community and Your Bottom Line.

Reach a discerning and significant audience of listeners throughout the Omaha-Council Bluffs area.

An association with KIOS-FM with its long-standing reputation for social responsibility identifies your company as a civic and community-minded organization with an interest in the public that goes beyond simply selling a product or service.

Why It’s the Best Decision You’ll Make Today:

1. Audience

Influential. Intelligent. Decision Makers.

Around 60,000 weekly listeners trust KIOS as their source for news, jazz and much more. They're well-educated, affluent, and business-savvy, more likely to own homes and businesses, and they appreciate our underwriters' straightforward, non-commercial approach.

2. Environment

Don't get lost in a sea of commercials. We don't air any. In fact, we don't air more than two 20-second underwriting announcements per break.

3. Relationship

Your underwriting investment signifies that you are a civic and community-minded business that cares about quality products. 80% of public radio listeners say that their opinion of a company is more positive when they find out it supports public radio. 85% of listeners consider NPR "personally important to them." 77% of listeners take action in response to an NPR sponsorship announcement. 87% of listeners discuss content with family, friends and colleagues. **

To learn more, call (531) 299-9290 or email underwriting@kios.org.

Support our Underwriters:

Do you want to see your business on this list?

The KIOS underwriting staff can help you design a schedule of underwriting announcements that meet your financial, marketing and philanthropic goals.

Did you find a broken link above? Please let us know.

**Sources: (On air reach) Fall 2018 ACT 1 based on Nielsen Nationwide, Persons 12+, Mon.-Sun. © 2018 The Nielsen Company. May not be quoted or reproduced without the prior written permission of Nielsen. (Online reach) Google Analytics, 3-month average, Jan-Mar 2019. (Engagement): (NPR Listeners) Lightspeed Research, State of Sponsorship Survey, March 2019; *NPR Impact Study, NPR Listens, January 2017; (NPR.org Users) Local-National Survey on NPR.org, May 2017; NPR Impact Study November 2015; (NPR Podcast Users) NPR All Podcasts Survey, April 2019.

