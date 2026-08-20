© 2026 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Underwriting

Become a Business Sponsor

It’s good for your community and your bottom line.

Email underwriting@kios.org Call (531) 299-9290

Reach a discerning and significant audience of listeners throughout Omaha and Council Bluffs.

An association with KIOS-FM with its long-standing reputation for social responsibility identifies your company as a civic and community-minded organization with an interest in the public that goes beyond simply selling a product or service.

On the air since 1969, and one of the longest-running public radio stations in Nebraska.

20counties reached by our signal
1 million+people in the Greater Omaha area
500+interviews with local people and organizations every year
75+hours of new and emerging music every month

Why It’s the Best Decision You’ll Make Today

1

Audience

Influential. Intelligent. Decision Makers.

60,000weekly listeners

Around 60,000 weekly listeners trust KIOS as their source for news, jazz and much more. They’re well-educated, affluent, and business-savvy, more likely to own homes and businesses, and they appreciate our underwriters’ straightforward, non-commercial approach.

2

Environment

No clutter. Ever.

2announcements per break, maximum

Don’t get lost in a sea of commercials. We don’t air any. In fact, we don’t air more than two 20-second underwriting announcements per break.

3

Relationship

Listeners act on what they hear.

80%think more highly of a company once they learn it supports public radio

Your underwriting investment signifies that you are a civic and community-minded business that cares about quality products.

What Public Radio Listeners Do

85%of listeners consider NPR “personally important to them.”
77%of listeners take action in response to an NPR sponsorship announcement.
87%of listeners discuss content with family, friends and colleagues.

To Learn More

Call (531) 299-9290 or email underwriting@kios.org and we will help you build an announcement that sounds like your business.

Email Underwriting Call (531) 299-9290

If no one answers, or something cannot wait, General and Audience Services can help at 531-299-0299.

Sources: (On air reach) Fall 2018 ACT 1 based on Nielsen Nationwide, Persons 12+, Mon.-Sun. © 2018 The Nielsen Company. May not be quoted or reproduced without the prior written permission of Nielsen. (Online reach) Google Analytics, 3-month average, Jan-Mar 2019. (Engagement): (NPR Listeners) Lightspeed Research, State of Sponsorship Survey, March 2019; NPR Impact Study, NPR Listens, January 2017; (NPR.org Users) Local-National Survey on NPR.org, May 2017; NPR Impact Study November 2015; (NPR Podcast Users) NPR All Podcasts Survey, April 2019.