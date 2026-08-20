Underwriting
Become a Business Sponsor
It’s good for your community and your bottom line.
Reach a discerning and significant audience of listeners throughout Omaha and Council Bluffs.
An association with KIOS-FM with its long-standing reputation for social responsibility identifies your company as a civic and community-minded organization with an interest in the public that goes beyond simply selling a product or service.
On the air since 1969, and one of the longest-running public radio stations in Nebraska.
Why It’s the Best Decision You’ll Make Today
Audience
Influential. Intelligent. Decision Makers.
60,000weekly listeners
Around 60,000 weekly listeners trust KIOS as their source for news, jazz and much more. They’re well-educated, affluent, and business-savvy, more likely to own homes and businesses, and they appreciate our underwriters’ straightforward, non-commercial approach.
Environment
No clutter. Ever.
2announcements per break, maximum
Don’t get lost in a sea of commercials. We don’t air any. In fact, we don’t air more than two 20-second underwriting announcements per break.
Relationship
Listeners act on what they hear.
80%think more highly of a company once they learn it supports public radio
Your underwriting investment signifies that you are a civic and community-minded business that cares about quality products.
What Public Radio Listeners Do
To Learn More
Call (531) 299-9290 or email underwriting@kios.org and we will help you build an announcement that sounds like your business.
If no one answers, or something cannot wait, General and Audience Services can help at 531-299-0299.
Sources: (On air reach) Fall 2018 ACT 1 based on Nielsen Nationwide, Persons 12+, Mon.-Sun. © 2018 The Nielsen Company. May not be quoted or reproduced without the prior written permission of Nielsen. (Online reach) Google Analytics, 3-month average, Jan-Mar 2019. (Engagement): (NPR Listeners) Lightspeed Research, State of Sponsorship Survey, March 2019; NPR Impact Study, NPR Listens, January 2017; (NPR.org Users) Local-National Survey on NPR.org, May 2017; NPR Impact Study November 2015; (NPR Podcast Users) NPR All Podcasts Survey, April 2019.