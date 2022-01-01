Quick Links:

Mission Statement: The mission of KIOS-FM is to empower our community with quality, local, national, and global content that challenges and connects people, and furthers a deeper understanding of events, ideas and cultures.

KIOS-FM is Omaha Public Radio. Since our beginnings in 1969, we have provided to the audience programming that cannot be found on commercial radio and served as the educational extension of the Omaha Public Schools. KIOS-FM broadcasts programming from National Public Radio, American Public Media and Public Radio International along with locally produced shows. These programs represent the best in News, Information, Jazz and entertainment.

KIOS is Omaha's only NPR® Station.



Friends of KIOS:

The Friends of KIOS Broadcasting Service of the Omaha Public Schools is a 501(c)(3) organization that supports programming on KIOS.

Current Friends of KIOS board members: Dr. Shavonna Holman, Susan Christopherson, Carrie Murphy, Jo Giles and Stuart Chittenden.

Meetings of Friends of KIOS are open to the public. Information about the next meeting will be posted here. Meetings take place at the TAC building of the Omaha Public Schools, 3215 Cuming Street, Omaha, NE.

These meetings will also take place via Microsoft Teams and is accessible via the internet. For information regarding access, please contact Ken Dudzik, Station Manager/KIOS at ken.dudzik@ops.org or by calling 531-299-9446.

KIOS financial statements and our survey for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting appear below, in pdf format. For questions or to view these documents in a different format, contact Ken Dudzik at 531-299-9446.

KIOS Diversity Statement

KIOS-FM, licensed by the Omaha Public Schools, strives to provide a diverse radio product that represents the culture, traditions, and influence of the citizens in the Omaha/Council Bluffs listening area. We are committed to ensuring a diverse staff reflecting the community and believe that diversity extends beyond race and gender to include religion, national origin, education and culture.

KIOS believes in excellence in programming and is committed to continuous improvement in its operations. We build relationships that foster the understanding, respect, loyalty and trust with listeners, contributors and communities.

Non-Discrimination Statement

Omaha Public Schools does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex (including pregnancy), marital status, sexual orientation, disability, age, genetic information, gender identity, gender expression, citizenship status, veteran status, political affiliation or economic status in its programs, activities and employment and provides equal access to the Boy Scouts and other designated youth groups. The following individual has been designated to accept allegations regarding non-discrimination policies: Superintendent of Schools, 3215 Cuming Street, Omaha, NE 68131 (531-299-9822). The following persons have been designated to handle inquiries regarding the non-discrimination policies: Director for the Office of Equity and Diversity (equityanddiversity@ops.org), 3215 Cuming St, Omaha, NE 68131 (531-299-0307).

Las Escuelas Públicas de Omaha no discrimina por motivos de raza, color, origen nacionalidad, religión, sexo (incluyendo el embarazo), estado civil, orientación sexual, discapacidad, edad, información genética, identidad de género, expresión de género, estatus de ciudadanía, condición de veterano, afiliación política o condición económica en sus programas, actividades y empleo y se proporciona un acceso equitativo a los niños exploradores (boy Scouts) y otros grupos juveniles. La siguiente persona ha sido designada para aceptar las alegaciones en relación con las políticas de no discriminación: el Superintendente de Escuelas, 3215 Cuming Street, Omaha, NE 68131 (531-299-9822). Las siguientes personas han sido designadas para manejar las preguntas con respecto a las políticas de no discriminación: Director de la Oficina de Equidad y Diversidad (equityanddiversity@ops.org), 3215 Cuming St, Omaha, NE 68131 (531-299-0307).





FCC Public File