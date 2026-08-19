In 1969, a radio station came to life in the basement of Central High School. Two years later, it became one of the first 100 stations in the country to join a brand-new experiment: National Public Radio. KIOS has been part of the NPR network ever since, and more importantly, it has been part of Omaha.

Almost 60 years on, KIOS brings Omaha the best of NPR, the BBC, and over 500 locally produced interviews every year. Conversations with teachers, chefs, city planners, musicians, scientists, and poets. If it's happening in Omaha, chances are someone has come into the studio to talk about it. Thousands of people. Thousands of stories. A city's memory, captured one segment at a time.