About
About KIOS
Empowering curious minds since 1969.
Our Mission
Empowering curious minds since 1969, KIOS is Omaha's public radio home, connecting the community through trusted NPR news, local storytelling, and programming that informs, challenges, and inspires.
A City's Memory, One Segment at a Time
In 1969, a radio station came to life in the basement of Central High School. Two years later, it became one of the first 100 stations in the country to join a brand-new experiment: National Public Radio. KIOS has been part of the NPR network ever since, and more importantly, it has been part of Omaha.
Almost 60 years on, KIOS brings Omaha the best of NPR, the BBC, and over 500 locally produced interviews every year. Conversations with teachers, chefs, city planners, musicians, scientists, and poets. If it's happening in Omaha, chances are someone has come into the studio to talk about it. Thousands of people. Thousands of stories. A city's memory, captured one segment at a time.
Our Reach
How You Can Help
KIOS is Omaha's NPR station, with the majority of its funding coming from listener and underwriting support. Free from commercial interruptions, it is powered by a community of people who believe local radio matters.
Supporting KIOS means more local interviews, more community voices, and more of the programming Omaha depends on. Give online at kios.org, become a sustaining member, donate a vehicle, or ask whether your employer offers a matching gift.
And sometimes helping is as simple as spreading the word. Tell a friend. Share a story you heard on air. Next time something from KIOS sparks a conversation, say where you heard it.
Communities are stronger when they understand themselves. That's what KIOS believes. That's public radio.
Ways people support KIOS
- A gift once, or every monththe steadiest support the station has
- A vehiclecollected free, we handle the sale
- An employer matchdoubles your gift at no extra cost
- A gift in your willcosts nothing today
Station Documents and Public File
Financial statements, Form 990s, EEO public file reports, our licensee and board information, and the KIOS Diversity Statement.